Google Takes a Jab at Delayed Apple Intelligence in New Pixel 10 Ad

In a bold new ad campaign, Google is poking fun at Apple’s delayed AI-powered Siri upgrade, highlighting the wait that’s frustrated many iPhone users. The short but pointed Pixel 10 commercial seems to serve as a reminder that the much-anticipated Apple Intelligence update still hasn’t arrived — nearly a year after being promised.

Apple had introduced the iPhone 16 lineup with the assurance that a revamped, smarter Siri would follow soon, powered by its new Apple Intelligence platform. But that update hasn’t materialized. Apple even had to pull one of its iPhone 16 commercials amid the growing criticism. Sensing an opportunity, Google’s latest 30-second Pixel 10 ad doesn’t hold back. A narrator cheekily suggests, “If you bought a new phone because of a feature that’s coming soon, but it’s been coming soon for a full year… just change your phone.”

The ad, which debuted on YouTube and X (you can watch it after the paragraph ends), also builds anticipation for the launch of Google’s Pixel 10 on August 20. Though leaks and teasers have already spilled many details, the ad’s timing couldn’t be more calculated.

Coincidentally, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman recently revealed that Apple’s delay stems from struggles with its hybrid Siri architecture. In an internal meeting, Apple SVP Craig Federighi reportedly explained that these technical issues are the reason behind the holdup. “This has put us in a position to not just deliver what we announced, but to deliver a much bigger upgrade than we envisioned,” he said. Federighi also admitted in June, “It’s going to take us longer than we thought.”