Google Teases Pixel 9 Pro and Pixel 9 Pro Fold Before August 13 Launch

Google has officially teased the launch of its highly anticipated smartphones, the Pixel 9 Pro and Pixel 9 Pro Fold. The tech giant took to X (formerly Twitter) to share a poster revealing the launch date and some design elements of these flagship devices. The event is scheduled for August 13 at 10 AM PT, which is 10:30 PM in India. While Google has kept most details under wraps, the teaser highlights the integration of its AI, Gemini, and showcases the back panels of the new phones.



Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold

The teaser reveals a sleek design for the Pixel 9 Pro Fold, featuring dual-pill-shaped camera cutouts housed on a rectangular island in the top-left corner of the rear panel. Although the inner screen camera details are not shown, rumours suggest a punch-hole camera on the left side of the screen, a notable upgrade from the first fold’s bezel-mounted camera due to the reduced bezel size.

Expected to be available in Obsidian and Porcelain colour options, the Pixel 9 Pro Fold is anticipated to come in two storage variants: 256 GB priced at EUR 1,899 (approximately Rs 1,68,900) and 512 GB priced at EUR 2,029 (approximately Rs 1,80,500). This new foldable is poised to succeed the original Pixel Fold, potentially offering improved design and functionality.



Google Pixel 9 Pro

The Pixel 9 Pro teaser suggests a design continuity from its predecessor, the Pixel 8 Pro, with a small camera deco featuring triple rear cameras, flash, and laser autofocus. Reports indicate that both the Pixel 9 Pro and the Pixel 9 Pro XL will sport a similar triple 50MP rear camera setup, differing mainly in screen size and battery capacity to cater to varying user preferences.





The Pixel 9 Pro is expected to be available in four colour options: Obsidian, Porcelain, Hazel (sage green), and Pink. Pricing for the storage options is anticipated to be EUR 1,099 (approximately Rs 97,500) for 128 GB, EUR 1,199 (approximately Rs 1,06,400) for 256 GB, and EUR 1,329 (approximately Rs 1,18,000) for 512 GB.

While specific details about the features and capabilities of the Pixel 9 Pro and Pixel 9 Pro Fold remain speculative, all will be revealed at Google’s hardware event on August 13. Additionally, Google is expected to unveil the Pixel Watch 3 and potentially other new products during the launch event. As the countdown to the launch event begins, excitement builds around these new flagship devices, which promise to bring advanced AI integration and refined design to the forefront of Google's smartphone lineup.