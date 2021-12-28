Google to Announce Android 13 'Tiramisu' - Find Details

The report comes from XDA Developers, who have managed to get some screenshots of Android 13 from a source "with access to a very early version of Android 13." The screenshots show a total of four new features in the next version of Android, including one that means optimizing smartphone performance through the operating system. Take a look at these features.

Another Android Authority report suggests that Android 13 may come with Bluetooth LE audio support. Bluetooth LE Audio is the next generation of Bluetooth audio, which reduces power consumption over Bluetooth audio streaming and leads to new use cases for Bluetooth devices like headphones and more.

Separate Languages in the App

Every day more multilingual users are joining the Android ecosystem and, with this, Google has recognized the need to give more language options to its users. With Android 13, people can choose the language of their choice for each app individually.









For this, Google seems to have added a new category for "App Language" in the system settings. The application language shows all the languages supported by a particular application. Users can then choose to run these applications in the language of their choice. This means that you can run your Facebook app in Hindi while the rest of your phone is still running in English.

New Lock Screen Design

With Android 13, users can toggle the clock design on the lock screen. From now on, the clock is displayed in the centre of the lock screen, but it moves to the top when a notification arrives. Once the notifications are cleared, the clock retakes the centre stage.





In Android 13, users will have the option to permanently keep the clock at the top of the screen in a single-line layout. Since users have been requesting the feature, we might see that the Android 12L is designed for foldable smartphones, even earlier than the Android 13.



No More Irritating Notifications

Android 13 may allow you to take a breather from the flood of app notifications on your phone. One of the screenshots shows a new option to control app notifications on Android 13. The option appears below the permission manager, found within the phone's privacy settings. The category also allows you to manage microphone location and access and media file access to applications.

This also means that we might see a pop-up for each app in Android 13 asking if you want to receive notifications from it or not. It will be very similar to the way applications currently ask you for "storage access" or other similar permissions when used for the first time.

TARA: Android's Resource Economy

In addition to the direct features that users can choose to enable or disable, Android 13 may come with a system-level optimization of the management of power usage on the phone. This feature is expected to be part of "TARE," an upcoming feature from Google that stands for "Android's Resource Economy."

The function works in Alarm Manager and Job Scheduler, and will probably restrict its use for applications. These restrictions will be based on the battery level and the application's needs.



