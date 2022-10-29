Google to end Chrome support in older Windows PCs and laptops

If you use an old Windows laptop or computer, then you could get into trouble. Google is removing Chrome support from some older Windows laptops. Google reported that it will end Chrome support for Windows 7 and Windows 8.1 in early 2023. A note shared on its official support page says that Google Chrome 110, which is speculated to be released in February 2023, will be the last version compatible with these. two previous versions of Microsoft Windows. Google mentioned that it was decided following Microsoft's decision to discontinue support for Windows 7 Extended Support Update and Windows 8.1 Extended Support on January 10, 2023.

Google's support page says: "We are ending support for Windows 7 and Windows 8/8.1. Chrome 110 (tentatively scheduled for release on February 7, 2023) is the last version of Chrome that will work on these versions of Windows.

However, Chrome will still work on Windows 7 and Windows 8.1, but they won't be eligible for future upgrade versions. The statement says, "If you are currently on Windows 7 or Windows 8.1, we recommend you move to a supported Windows version before that date to make sure you continue to receive the latest security updates and Chrome features."

Meanwhile, Microsoft has recently announced that it will end support for Windows 7 ESU (Extended Security Update) and Windows 8.1 on January 10, 2023.

According to the company's FAQ page, devices running on Windows 8.1 will continue to work but will no longer receive technical support. Windows 8.1 users can upgrade to the new OS but won't get any ESU. It also says that the computer running Windows 8.1 will be more vulnerable to malware and viruses without installing the latest software updates. Therefore, it is recommended to switch to a newer version of Windows.