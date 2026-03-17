Google Warns Chrome Users of Critical Zero-Day Risks, Urges Immediate Update

Internet users worldwide are being urged to update their browsers immediately after Google issued a serious security alert affecting its widely used Google Chrome browser. The company confirmed that multiple vulnerabilities have been discovered, including a critical flaw that attackers are already exploiting in real-world scenarios.

Security concerns involving Chrome carry enormous weight because the browser serves more than three billion active users globally. Any weakness in its defenses can potentially expose a massive number of people to cyber threats ranging from crashes to malicious code execution.

The most alarming issue is a zero-day vulnerability — a flaw that becomes dangerous because developers have little or no time to fix it before attacker’s strike. In such cases, even the software maker may not fully understand the scale of exploitation or how many users have already been targeted.

Google acknowledged this uncertainty and has temporarily withheld deeper technical details about the vulnerabilities. The move is intended to prevent bad actors from misusing that information before most users install the necessary fixes.

At the center of the alert is a high-severity flaw identified as CVE-2026-3909. The issue affects Skia, an open-source graphics engine used by Chrome to render web pages, images, and visual elements smoothly. According to Google, the vulnerability involves an out-of-bounds write error — a type of memory flaw that can allow attackers to corrupt data, crash the browser, or potentially run harmful code on a user’s system.

Despite the seriousness of the threat, Google has already rolled out security updates to contain the risk. Users running the Stable Desktop version of Chrome are advised to ensure they have the latest patched builds:

Windows: Version 146.0.7680.75

Version 146.0.7680.75 macOS: Version 146.0.7680.76

Version 146.0.7680.76 Linux: Version 146.0.7680.75

These updates are being released in phases, which means not all users will receive them at the same time. The rollout could take several days or even weeks to reach every device.

For those who prefer not to wait, Google recommends manually checking for updates through the browser settings. Typically, Chrome also installs updates automatically when users relaunch the browser after restarting their systems.

The company emphasised that restricting vulnerability details is a deliberate safety measure.

“Access to bug details and links may be kept restricted until a majority of users are updated with a fix. We will also retain restrictions if the bug exists in a third-party library that other projects similarly depend on, but haven’t yet fixed," it said.

Cybersecurity experts routinely stress that zero-day vulnerabilities are among the most dangerous digital threats because they exploit unknown weaknesses. Prompt patching remains the strongest defense.

With billions relying on Chrome for daily browsing, work, banking, and communication, installing the latest update is not optional — it is essential for staying protected.



