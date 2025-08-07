GPT-5 Launch Set for Tonight: Sam Altman Teases Major Upgrades in OpenAI Livestream

OpenAI is preparing to make waves in the AI world yet again with the highly anticipated launch of ChatGPT-5, scheduled for tonight. The livestream is set to begin at 10:00 AM Pacific Time, which is 10:30 PM IST, and will be broadcast on OpenAI’s official YouTube channel. While the event link is yet to go live, it's expected to be made available shortly before the stream begins. OpenAI may also share the event on its official X (formerly Twitter) page, based on its past event practices.

Anticipation around this launch has been growing for months, particularly as OpenAI CEO Sam Altman has hinted at significant upcoming developments. He previously teased "a ton of stuff" in the pipeline — encompassing not only GPT-5 but also a host of new products and AI tools. With such statements building momentum, all eyes are now on what OpenAI will unveil.

The arrival of GPT-5 has been delayed several times, but signs now point to a launch that was worth the wait. Leaks and hints suggest that GPT-5 will be a major evolution from its predecessor, GPT-4. Users can expect noticeable improvements in performance, including faster response times, better reasoning abilities, and advanced multimodal support — meaning the model might now handle not just text, but also images, voice, and possibly even video.

Several versions of GPT-5 have already appeared on GitHub Models, hinting at a more modular and adaptive AI ecosystem. These include:

GPT-5 for complex reasoning and multi-step problem-solving,

for complex reasoning and multi-step problem-solving, GPT-5-mini and GPT-5-nano for lightweight, budget-friendly, and low-latency tasks,

and for lightweight, budget-friendly, and low-latency tasks, GPT-5-chat, a variant designed specifically for deep, contextual, and human-like conversations, especially for enterprise users.

These variants are accessible via the GitHub Models API and playground, allowing users and developers to explore the new capabilities ahead of general rollout.

Perhaps the most talked-about rumored feature is autonomous task handling. Instead of walking the model through every step of a task, users may soon be able to issue a single prompt and let GPT-5 take over from there — a significant leap toward true AI assistance. If implemented effectively, this would mark a dramatic shift in how users interact with AI for productivity, project management, and complex workflows.

Another key improvement expected is enhanced memory. This would allow GPT-5 to recall past interactions, maintaining context over longer conversations and offering more personalized responses — a feature that could change the game for both casual users and businesses.

While full access details and pricing tiers remain under wraps, speculation continues around whether OpenAI will open-source any part of GPT-5 or restructure its free and paid subscription models.

With all these enhancements potentially bundled into a single, more unified experience, GPT-5 is poised to redefine how AI integrates into our digital lives. Stay tuned as OpenAI goes live with its biggest update yet.



