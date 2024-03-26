Great Discount on Flipkart! Get the iPhone 14 for just Rs 56,999

For those eyeing an iPhone but hesitating due to budget constraints, Flipkart has an enticing offer. The iPhone 14 is currently available at a discounted price, making it an affordable alternative to the latest iPhone 15 model. With an 8 per cent discount, the iPhone 14 can be yours for Rs 56,999, accompanied by enticing deals.

iPhone 14 Discount on Flipkart

The base variant of the iPhone 14, featuring 128GB storage, is now available at a flat discount of Rs 12,901 on Flipkart. Originally priced at Rs 69,900, the phone is now listed at Rs 56,999, presenting a lucrative opportunity for buyers. Additionally, Flipkart is offering additional bank offers, including a 5 per cent cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Card and a Rs 750 discount on UPI transactions.

Furthermore, buyers can get an even lower price by exchanging their old smartphones. The value of the discount depends on the condition of the exchanged phone. To check eligibility for the exchange offer, users can simply input their PIN code on Flipkart's website.

About iPhone 14

The iPhone 14 series was introduced in India in 2022, comprising the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max. While bearing similarities to the iPhone 13, the iPhone 14 Pro models boasted notable enhancements, including an upgraded processor and the dynamic island notch design, now standard across the iPhone 15 lineup.

Regarding camera improvements, the iPhone 14 saw advancements in low-light photography, courtesy of the Photonic Engine integrated into its rear camera. However, photography under optimal lighting conditions remained comparable to the iPhone 13.

In terms of the front camera, both the iPhone 13 and iPhone 14 sport 12-megapixel cameras, with a key distinction being the iPhone 14's Æ’/1.9 aperture compared to the iPhone 13's Æ’/2.2 aperture. Additionally, the iPhone 14 introduced autofocus functionality to its front camera, a notable upgrade from its predecessor. With its discounted price and impressive features, the iPhone 14 presents an attractive option for buyers seeking high-quality performance at a more affordable rate.