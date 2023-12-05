Live
GTA VI Trailer Drops Early; Game to launch in 2025
Rockstar Games surprised the gaming community by releasing the GTA VI trailer on YouTube over 12 hours ahead of schedule.
The GTA VI trailer, as confirmed by Rockstar Games earlier, will be released today at 7:30 p.m. IST. However, surprisingly, it fell in the early hours of Tuesday. This happened because the trailer was leaked online before its official release.
Rockstar Games surprised the gaming community by releasing the GTA VI trailer on YouTube over 12 hours ahead of schedule. The leaked trailer confirmed the return to the iconic GTA Vice City map and introduced a female protagonist named Lucia with Bonnie and Clyde-inspired elements.
Rockstar Launches GTA VI Trailer
Addressing the premature release, Rockstar Games took to Twitter, urging viewers to watch the official version on their channel due to the online leak.
"Our trailer has leaked so please watch the real thing on YouTube," the tweet read.
The trailer opens with breathtaking shots of the Vice City map at sunset, evoking nostalgia for the game's predecessor. Lucia, the female protagonist, is introduced as a fugitive, echoing themes of partnership and survival.
Noteworthy scenes showcase the vibrant Vice City beach with detailed graphics, portraying yachts, boats, and birds, creating an atmosphere that blurs the line between gaming and cinema. The realism extends to various moments in the trailer, prompting comparisons to Hollywood film quality.
Contrary to earlier rumours suggesting a 2024 release, Rockstar Games confirmed at the trailer's conclusion that GTA VI is set to launch in 2025. This announcement leaves fans eagerly anticipating the immersive gaming experience, albeit with a year or potentially two of waiting ahead.