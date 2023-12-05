GTA VI Trailer Drops Early; Game to launch in 2025

The GTA VI trailer, as confirmed by Rockstar Games earlier, will be released today at 7:30 p.m. IST. However, surprisingly, it fell in the early hours of Tuesday. This happened because the trailer was leaked online before its official release.

Rockstar Games surprised the gaming community by releasing the GTA VI trailer on YouTube over 12 hours ahead of schedule. The leaked trailer confirmed the return to the iconic GTA Vice City map and introduced a female protagonist named Lucia with Bonnie and Clyde-inspired elements.

Rockstar Launches GTA VI Trailer

Addressing the premature release, Rockstar Games took to Twitter, urging viewers to watch the official version on their channel due to the online leak.

"Our trailer has leaked so please watch the real thing on YouTube," the tweet read.