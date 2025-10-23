Guarding Your Digital Footprint: Tips to Own Your Online World Safely

In an interview with The Hans India, Mr Ankit Sharma, Senior Director and Head - Solutions Engineering at Cyble, emphasised the importance of owning your online world by staying alert and proactive. He advised using two-factor authentication, securing email accounts, deleting old accounts, and avoiding password reuse. Highlighting online gaming risks, he urged parents to talk openly with children. His key message is that cybersecurity is less about expertise and more about awareness, critical thinking, and taking responsibility for your digital safety.

What does "Own Your Online World" mean to you, and why is it an important message during Cybersecurity Awareness Month?

It's about waking up to the fact that nobody else is protecting your digital life for you. We'll spend an hour choosing the perfect profile picture, but we won't check who can actually see our posts. This message shifts us from being helpless victims to active participants. Every time you pause before clicking a sketchy link, you're taking ownership.

What are the top three things individuals can do right now to protect their personal information online?

First, enable two-factor authentication everywhere. Yes, it's annoying, but that tiny inconvenience stops someone from logging into your account at 3 AM. Second, treat your email like Fort Knox—it's the skeleton key to everything. If someone gets into your email, they can reset all your passwords. Third, delete old accounts. That yoga studio site from 2018 still has your phone number and address. When they get hacked, your info's out there.

Cyber threats are constantly evolving. How can people stay informed and adapt their online habits accordingly?

You don't need to become a cybersecurity expert. Just develop a good BS detector. Cyber threats change their packaging but sell the same tricks—urgency and panic. "Your account is compromised—verify NOW!" If something online makes your heart race, that's your cue to slow down. The people who stay safe aren't the ones with the most knowledge; they're the ones who've learned to question things.

Many users reuse passwords across multiple platforms. What are the risks, and what's a safer approach to password management?

Imagine using "Fluffy2019!" for everything—your email, bank, and that random forum you joined years ago. That forum gets breached, and hackers now have automated tools that try your email and password combination everywhere. Before you finish your morning coffee, they're in your bank account. Use a password manager. It creates impossible-to-guess passwords for every site. You just remember one strong master password.

Online gaming is hugely popular, especially with younger audiences. What cybersecurity risks exist in the gaming world, and how can one protect themselves?

Kids lose accounts they've spent years building because they clicked "free V-Bucks" scams. There's also doxxing and swatting—real dangers. Talk to young gamers like they're smart. Explain that free stuff is always a scam. Help them set up two-factor authentication and teach them that online friends are strangers until proven otherwise. Ask specific questions: "Who were you playing with?" not just "How was gaming?" Kids who stay safe know they can talk when something feels wrong.