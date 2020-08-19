Hands-free driving could be a reality soon, consultation announced

The sight of cars hands-free driving down motorways could be a reality soon after the government announced a consultation in hands-free technology.

The Department for Transport (DfT) issued a call for evidence into Automated Lane Keeping Systems (ALKS), to see if the technology would be practical on the UK's roads. ALKS can control the vehicle's movement at low speeds, and keep them in the lane for a long time until the driver is prompted to take control.

The DfT said it could be given the green light for speeds of up to 70mph, making long stretches of the monotonous road more manageable for drivers. As per the Society of Motor Manufacturers, ALKS and similar systems could avoid 47,000 serious accidents and save around 4,000 lives over the next 10 years.

The United Nations Economic Commission for Europe (UNECE), of which the UK is a member, has already approved the technology, which could be accessible by coming spring. The consultation will hear the British motoring industry to see how the technology can be safely used, and work out whether the driver or the technology provider, would be responsible for safety while using the system. The call for evidence will be closed on 27 October 2020.

Rachel Maclean, transport minister, said: "Automated technology could make driving safer, smoother and easier for motorists and the UK should be the first country to see these benefits, attracting manufacturers to develop and test new technologies.

"The UK's work in this area is world-leading, and the results from this call for evidence could be a significant step forward for this exciting technology."

Edmund King, AA president, said: "Over the last 50 years, leading-edge in-car technology from seat belts to airbags and ABS has helped to save thousands of lives.

"The government is right to be consulting on the latest collision-avoidance system, which has the potential to make our roads even safer in the future."