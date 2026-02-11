  1. Home
State highways to be widened to 4 lanes

  • Created On:  11 Feb 2026 8:39 AM IST
Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government has decided to upgrade all State highways to four-lane roads to boost connectivity, an official said. The decision was taken at a meeting chaired by Works Minister Prithiviraj Harichandan here on Monday. The minister directed officials concerned to start survey work and submit reports for government approval.

“State highways connecting different parts of Odisha need to be four-lane for smooth traffic movement,” Harichandan said, while reviewing development projects of the Works department.

He said the overall development of the State requires strengthening road connectivity beyond major cities. The minister also emphasised preparing a plan for an Outer Ring Road in Cuttack, similar to Bhubaneswar’s city expansion project, and discussed widening the Cuttack-Sambalpur National Highway-55 to improve east-west connectivity.

Other proposed projects discussed included widening the Konark-Puri-Satapada road, new alignment of Pipili-Konark road, construction of Cuttack-Kandarpur and Kandarpur-Balikuda roads, Jaipur bypass, Bolangir bypass, and several new roads within Bhubaneswar.

