ASBM hosts two-day Management Conference

Bhubaneswar: ASBM University organised the International Management Conference (IMCon) 2026 on the theme “Management Renaissance: Profit Meets Purpose.” The two-day international forum brought together eminent academicians, industry leaders, policymakers, and global experts to deliberate on ethical leadership, responsible capitalism, and purpose-driven management.

Introducing the theme, ASBM University Principal Director Smaraki Pattanayak emphasised that organisations collapse when profit overrides purpose and highlighted that only value-driven institutions can sustain long-term growth.

In her keynote address, KasHenry LLC Founder & CEO Kas Henry spoke on karma, dharma, and ethical leadership, cautioning against corporate colonialism and urging leaders to remain rooted in conscience, culture, and identity. She highlighted women empowerment, inclusive growth, and value-based leadership.

Grant Thornton Bharat LLP Vice-Chairman Richard Rekhy stated, “In a world of disruption, values

matter more than rules,” and stressed that ethical courage, empathy, and accountability define true leadership. He encouraged students to focus on impact rather than titles.

ASBM University Founder and President Biswajeet Pattanayak stated that management is witnessing a renaissance where profit must be anchored in ethics, sustainability, and social responsibility.

He cited organisations such as TATA and Unilever as examples of purpose-driven success and referred to Peter Drucker’s philosophy as relevant for addressing contemporary challenges. The conference featured five technical sessions – HR, Entrepreneurship and Communication; and Finance on Day 1 and Technology, and Marketing on Day 2, where researchers, faculty members, and students from India and abroad presented 124 research papers.