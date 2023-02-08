How to download and use Microsoft's ChatGPT powered Edge and Bing

Microsoft has launched its Edge browser, and the Bing search engine now harnesses the power of AI (artificial intelligence) to "deliver better search, richer answers, a new chat experience, and the ability to generate content." Bing search uses an improved version of the artificial intelligence technology that underpins ChatGPT. OpenAI, the maker of ChatGPT, develops the technology. Microsoft released these updates a day after Google introduced Bard, its ChatGPT rival. Bard uses Google's language model, LaMDA, while ChatGPT takes advantage of the GPT 3 module.



How to download the new AI-powered Edge

Microsoft isn't opening up access to its Edge browser as widely as it is with Bing, but you can still get an early look at the new browser through Microsoft's developer channel for Edge.

On the Microsoft Edge Insider page, you can download the beta, dev, or canary versions of the browser. Beta versions get a major update with a preview of new features every four weeks, development versions receive an update every week, and canary versions are updated every day with the latest fixes that Microsoft is testing. However, if you want to be the first to try out the updated version of Edge, be sure to stay glued to Microsoft's Edge Insider page.

How to use the new AI-powered Bing

Go to bing.com, and you'll find a beautiful photo background and search box just like before, and it may seem like very little has changed. If you check, you will find a chat button on the top of the page, to the left side of Images. When you click this button right now, you'll see the message that it's not available yet. You need to wait until the new Bing has been released.

Don't worry; you can try it out early with some preset samples and sign up for a waiting list if you want to be the first to experience the latest version when it's fully rolled out. To preview the new Bing with ChatGPT, head to bing.com/new in any browser, even a MacBook, and scroll down to the Ask Anything section.

From here, click on any of the blue boxes to select a sample question or assignment. For example, if you choose to write a poem, the latest Bing will preload the AI with a search to write a poem for a girl who likes the sky and bikes.

From there, you can select from other swatches that appear on the left and right or head to the blue boxes on the previous page and select from that list.

Sample suggestions keep changing over time, so you will get to preview different prompts and responses from the new Bing chat before it's made available to everyone.

Is Bing similar to ChatGPT?

Microsoft says Bing is running on a new OpenAI large language model that is "more powerful than ChatGPT and customised specifically for search." New technology brings learning and advances from ChatGPT and GPT-3.5 to more accurate responses. Google has also announced a similar update to its Search, and the company will incorporate LaMDA technology to offer users a more conversational result.

The advantage of this is that users will only have to browse a few websites to find the correct answer. Then, AI will create the response for you based on the web results. Regarding the development, Satya Nadella, Microsoft President and CEO, said in the post: "AI will fundamentally change every software category, starting with the largest category of all – search." Last month, Microsoft announced a long-term partnership with OpenAI through a multi-year, multi-billion dollar investment.