How to find your lost or stolen phones

The Central Equipment Identity Registry (CEIR), the central system for reducing the counterfeit mobile phone market and managed by the Department of Telecommunications (DoT), can be found in all states and union territories in India. As found by TelecomTalk, residents of all states can use the platform in case they lose their smartphones. As per the CEIR database, the remaining states and UTs got the feature on March 15. In September 2019, the CEIR was initially launched in Goa, Maharashtra, Dadra and Nagar Haveli. Later the government expanded the service in Delhi in December 2019. The delay in implementation in the remaining parts of the country could be due to the COVID-19 pandemic.



To use CEIR, users can go to the official website or download the CEIR app for iOS and Android. It's free to use, though users have to submit it to have their phone's IMEI number handy. The number is available on the smartphone box. It is advisable to store the number in a journal. You can even dial *#06# on your phone and get the IMEI number.

How to use CEIR if you have lost your Android phone or iPhone?

The Indian government explains that CEIR connects to the IMEI database of all mobile operators. The government works with mobile brands and network operators for the system to work efficiently. CEIR basically blocks or blacklists the phone via IMEI number and will not work even if the thief changes the SIM card.

For CEIR to work, users must apply and present an FIR at the nearest station. Then fill up an online form available on the website and app. Some required fields include a mobile phone number, device model, IMEI numbers 1 and 2, and location information (where the phone was lost). The CEIR website also requests a scanned copy of the SIR.

After successfully submitting the lock request, the user's phone is locked within 24 hours. Once the phone has been locked, it cannot be used on any network in India. The government says the IMEI lock does not "prevent the police from tracking down the lost or stolen phone." Furthermore, users can also check the status of the complaint.