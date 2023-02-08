How to get access to Bard - Google ChatGPT's rival

ChatGPT has been a hot topic since it got released to the public in November 2022. The AI chatbot gained popularity after users discovered that it could do much more than answer questions. From making the chatbot pass an MBA exam to asking it to code, compose music, write poetry and more, people have used ChatGPT in unique ways and have shared their experiences widely. Until now, ChatGPT has been unrivalled. However, Google is all set to compete with ChatGPT with its own AI chatbot, Bard. The conversational chatbot is based on Google's LaMDA language model and is in the testing phase as of now.



How to get access to Bard?



When ChatGPT was released, it was open for testing to the public, and people could log into the OpenAI website and access the tool. However, that will not be the case with Bard. Since the tool is in the initial testing phase, Google is not rolling it out for public use yet, and only select users will have access to Bard. This means that the general public cannot access Google Bard as of now.

"We've been working on an experimental conversational AI service, powered by LaMDA, that we're calling Bard. And today, we're taking another step forward by opening it up to trusted testers ahead of making it more widely available to the public in the coming weeks," Google said in its announcement blog.

It further added, "We're releasing it initially with our lightweight model version of LaMDA. This much smaller model requires significantly less computing power, enabling us to scale to more users, allowing for more feedback. We'll combine external feedback with our own internal testing to make sure Bard's responses meet a high bar for quality, safety and groundedness in real-world information. We're excited for this phase of testing to help us continue to learn and improve Bard's quality and speed."