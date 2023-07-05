How to use UPI Lite and pay without PIN on Gpay, Paytm and PhonePe

The RBI (Reserve Bank of India) introduced a new payment system called UPI Lite in September 2022. It is a simplified version of the original UPI payment system, allowing users to initiate small value transactions daily without dealing with payment failure issues in case of bank processing issues.



UPI Lite is a simplified version of UPI that is designed for low-value transactions. Unlike regular UPI transactions, which have a daily limit of Rs 1 lakh, UPI Lite transactions are capped at Rs 200 per transaction. Users must first add money to their UPI Lite account through their linked bank account to use UPI Lite. Once the account is set up, users can add up to Rs 2,000 to their UPI Lite account twice daily, for a total limit of Rs 4,000.

How to set up UPI Lite on Gpay, Paytm and PhonePe:

How to use UPI Lite on GPay

- Open the Google Pay app.

- Tap your profile photo on the top right corner.

- Tap Pay Pin Free UPI Lite.

- Follow the onscreen instructions to add money to your UPI Lite balance. You can add up to INR 2,000.

- To add money, choose an eligible bank account that supports UPI Lite.

- Add money

- Once you have added money to your UPI Lite balance, you can pay up to Rs200 without entering your UPI PIN.

- To pay, select the UPI Lite option when prompted to enter your UPI PIN. Your payment will be deducted from your UPI Lite balance.

How to use UPI Lite in Paytm

- Open the Paytm app

- On the home page, find and click 'UPI Lite Presentation'.

- Select a linked bank account that is compatible with Paytm UPI Lite.

- Add money to UPI lite.

- Once the money has been added, you can pay the recipient by scanning the QR code or to a mobile number linked to the UPI ID.

How to use UPI Lite on PhonePe

- Open the PhonePe app.

- Tap UPI Lite on the PhonePe app home screen. You can also tap on your profile photo and tap on UPI Lite in the Payment Methods section.

- Follow the onscreen instructions to add money to your UPI Lite balance. You can add up to Rs2,000.

- Once you have added money to your UPI Lite balance, you can make payments up to Rs200 INR without entering your UPI PIN.