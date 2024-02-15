HP Unveils Envy Move All-in-One PC in India, Details

HP introduces the Envy Move 23.8-inch all-in-one (AIO) PC in India, targeting users seeking versatility for both work and entertainment. Priced from Rs 1,24,900, the Envy Move AIO emphasizes mobility and convenience.



Designed with portability in mind, the Envy Move AIO features an integrated handle for easy transport and kickstand feet for stability. It also incorporates a keyboard pocket for storing the wireless keyboard, enhancing convenience on the go.

The Envy Move AIO ensures smooth performance for various tasks, powered by up to a 13th Gen Intel Core i5 processor and Intel UHD graphics. Weighing just 4.1kg, it is ideal for activities such as learning, entertainment, video calls, and work. The 23.8-inch QHD touch display offers auto brightness adjustment and screen blurring for enhanced user comfort.

Moreover, the Envy Move AIO includes a rechargeable battery for cordless usage within the home. Intel Unison facilitates seamless phone-to-laptop connectivity, while Bang & Olufsen audio with Adaptive Audio delivers clear sound tailored to the user's distance.

The device boasts an IMAX-enhanced display for immersive visuals and audio. Its adjustable HD camera and HP Enhance Lighting enhance video calls, ensuring optimal visibility for all participants.

In terms of security, the Envy Move AIO PC offers a manual privacy shutter for the camera and features like Walk Away Lock, enhancing user privacy and device security.

Aligned with HP's sustainability initiatives, the Envy Move AIO is built from 56% post-consumer recycled plastics. EPEAT Gold Registered and ENERGY Star Certified also reflect HP's commitment to eco-friendly practices.