IMC 2023- Reliance Jio launches India's first satellite-based gigabit broadband JioSpaceFiber

Reliance Jio made a major announcement today, October 27, at the India Mobile Congress when the company launched India's first satellite-based gigabit broadband service called JioSpaceFiber. According to a press release shared, Reliance Jio aims to take a big step towards connecting remote regions of India with high-speed internet. The press release mentions that the service will be available throughout the country. The company also stated that prices will remain very competitive. Actual prices have not been announced. However, it is expected to launch soon.

Launching the JioSpaceFiber service, Reliance Jio Infocomm Chairman Akash Ambani said: “Jio has enabled millions of homes and businesses in India to experience broadband internet for the first time. With JioSpaceFiber, we expand our reach to cover the millions yet to be connected”.

“JioSpaceFiber will allow everyone, everywhere, to fully participate in the new digital society with gigabit access to online government, education, health, and entertainment services,” he added.



