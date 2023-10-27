Live
- BCCI confirms England, Australia series for India senior women in busy home season
- Qatar makes 'breakthrough' in hostage negotiations, EU calls for 'humanitarian pauses'
- No problem in terms of Naidu's security, Says DIG of Prisons
- Elite Israeli Naval unit destroys Hamas naval commando unit
- IIIT Delhi students attend convocation in traditional attire
- Govt responded quickly to Kayne's Technologies, says Karnataka minister Patil
- BPCL records consolidated net profit of Rs 8,501 crore in September quarter
- Saving river waters need of hour: Punjab political leaders
- Bengal ration scam proceeds diverted through 2 shell companies: ED tells court
- Men's ODI WC: Shamsi, Jansen restrict Pakistan to 270 after Babar, Saud Shakeel hit fifties
Just In
IMC 2023- Reliance Jio launches India's first satellite-based gigabit broadband JioSpaceFiber
Reliance Jio launched JioSpaceFiber, India's first satellite-based Gigabit broadband at the Indian Mobile Congress today, October 27.
Reliance Jio made a major announcement today, October 27, at the India Mobile Congress when the company launched India's first satellite-based gigabit broadband service called JioSpaceFiber. According to a press release shared, Reliance Jio aims to take a big step towards connecting remote regions of India with high-speed internet. The press release mentions that the service will be available throughout the country. The company also stated that prices will remain very competitive. Actual prices have not been announced. However, it is expected to launch soon.
Launching the JioSpaceFiber service, Reliance Jio Infocomm Chairman Akash Ambani said: “Jio has enabled millions of homes and businesses in India to experience broadband internet for the first time. With JioSpaceFiber, we expand our reach to cover the millions yet to be connected”.
“JioSpaceFiber will allow everyone, everywhere, to fully participate in the new digital society with gigabit access to online government, education, health, and entertainment services,” he added.