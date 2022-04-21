Inbase Launches New Stylish Neckband 'Urban X2i' with 24Hrs Playtime

Enhance your active lifestyle in style and enjoy outstanding sound clarity with the new Inbase Urban X2i Neckband. Inbase, a leading name in the innovative and portable digital product market, proudly announces the refreshing new Urban X2i that promises up to 200 hours of standby time and 24 hours of non-stop calls and music, along with sheer audio performance.

Urban X2i is Urban's latest audio innovation that's designed for excellence in performance and ergonomics. Built using premium materials, the X2i is crafted using light-weight ABS with a high-quality and is water & sweat-resistant, which makes it super comfortable to wear 24x7. It has an adjustable cable along with a collar design body so you can wear it all day long without any stress. Addressing best ergonomics, the Urban X2i has the control panel buttons at hand so you can conveniently adjust the volume, change tracks, answer calls or summon your voice assistant. Moreover, the earbuds are designed with a metal body and incorporated with magnets that allow for instant play and pause, while also minimizing cable clutter. Thanks to rugged 10mm Titanium drivers, the Urban X2i can create some outstanding sound clarity with excellent highs and deep bass and is especially fine-tuned for clear vocals. So be it music, movies, or video calls, the X2i shines with excellency. And based on the latest Bluetooth V5.0, you can ensure stable connections of up to 10 meters.





Highlighting the features is the built-in TF card support that others in the wireless neckband category don't offer. You can now plug in a micro SD card loaded with your favourite MP3 playlist and listen to them wherever and whenever you need it, even if you don't have your smartphone around. A great feature to have especially when you are outdoors working out or on is that routine morning run.