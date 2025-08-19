Inbase Technologies Expands the Party Speaker Series With 100W Boom Party 210 & 110

Inbase Technologies, a leading mobile accessories brand, has expanded its party speaker portfolio with the launch of Boom Party 210 and Boom Party 110 speakers, aimed at enhancing every celebration this festive season. The new speakers deliver 100W of powerful sound with a punchy, bass-heavy audio experience, offering up to 8 hours of playtime on a single charge. Equipped with a pair of wireless karaoke microphones, a remote control, and a dedicated guitar input, the speakers are lightweight and portable, making them ideal for family jam sessions and karaoke nights with friends. Available at an introductory price of Rs.9,499, Boom Party 210 and Boom Party 110 speakers are now available on Amazon, Flipkart, the brand’s official website and, all major offline retail stores.

Both speakers feature a trolley-style design with wheels and a pull handle, enabling the user to carry their music anywhere. The built-in LED light sync feature synchronizes with the music beats, adding to the fun and setting the perfect party mood. Whether it's an outdoor brunch, a house party, or a campfire karaoke night, the Boom Party speakers match the vibe of every festive mood. Both models feature unique designs to suit different aesthetic preferences.

Speaking on the launch, Mr. Nitesh Kumbhat, Co-Founder of Inbase Technologies said, “With the festive season around the corner, we expect a growing demand for powerful, portable, and party-ready speakers that are multi-functional and can deliver a punchy sound output. The Boom Party Speaker range is designed to meet this demand. These party speakers will also be ideal for addressing a small gathering with the dual wireless Karaoke mics. This festive season, our goal is to elevate every celebration with the Boom Party speakers. ”

Specifications and Features

100W Powerful Sound: Crisp, bass-heavy and distortion-free audio that fills the room with energy.

Up to 8 Hours Non-Stop Playtime: Party longer with up to 8 hours of playback and a recharge time of just 6–8 hours.

LED Sense Light: To enhance the festivity feel and music experience of the user, both variants of the Party Boom Speaker comes with LED Sense Lights

Karaoke Mode: Comes with 2 wireless microphones. Easily adjust mic volume and effects for the perfect duet.

Dedicated Guitar Port: The port supports all types of guitar plug-ins. The speaker includes bass, echo and volume controls to give a high-quality output.

Multiple Connectivity Support: Supports Bluetooth, AUX, USB, SD Card and FM radio connectivity.

Trolley Design with Pull Handle: Trolley-style design with wheels and pull handle for easy mobility in indoor and outdoor settings.

Remote Control: Both speakers come with a remote control to manage music and speaker functions conveniently from a distance.

Dedicated EQ Modes: Pretuned dedicated EQ modes to enhance the sound quality with the vibe of the party

Price and Availability

The Boom Party 210 and Boom Party 110 speakers are available at an introductory price of Rs. 9,499. Customers can buy it from all major online platforms - Amazon, Flipkart, and the brand’s official website, as well as from leading offline retailers.



