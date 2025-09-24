India leads global charge in AI adoption, 77 pc knowledge workers use generative AI daily

New Delhi: As many as 77 per cent of Indian knowledge workers now use generative AI daily, a significant rise from 46 per cent in 2024, outpacing counterparts in regions including the US (59 per cent), Germany (54 per cent), France (47 per cent), and Australia (45 per cent), a report said on Wednesday.

Even during the early stages of AI adoption, India’s workforce is seeing significant individual productivity benefits.

Indian professionals are saving an average of 1.3 hours a day using AI – compared to a global average of just under one hour, Atlassian, a leading provider of team collaboration and productivity software, said in a report.

The way Indian business leaders use AI models has had an immense impact on their teams.

"Whose managers model AI use are four times more likely to integrate it throughout their daily workflows and three times more likely to become 'strategic AI collaborators', meaning they use AI as a team of expert advisors who can enhance decision making," the report said.

“India has become one of the fastest-growing regions for everyday AI use in the workplace. But our research shows that ramping up individual productivity with AI isn’t necessarily translating into real business impact. The next wave of value comes from using AI to connect knowledge, coordinate work, and align teams – bridging silos and driving action on shared goals - we must see knowledge workers shift to become strategic AI collaborators," said Molly Sands, Head of the Teamwork Lab at Atlassian.

Organisations that move beyond isolated efficiency gains, of simple AI users, and focus on AI-powered collaboration will unlock the full potential of their people and resources, he added.

While Indian workers experienced an average 33 per cent productivity boost from using AI, only 3 per cent of executives globally see AI driving transformational improvements in efficiency, innovation, or complex problem-solving.

The report highlighted that a critical gap between personal productivity and true team coordination, with leaders needing to embed effective AI teamwork practices to ensure long-term gains.

With 86 per cent of Indian professionals supporting AI experimentation, compared to 74 per cent last year, India leads globally in creating a “safe space” for AI, compared to 75 per cent in the US and 66 per cent in France.

Only 6 per cent of Indians abandon AI when results fall short, down from 12 per cent in 2024. Instead of giving up, Indians are more likely to refine prompts (30 per cent) or provide examples (33 per cent) to AI, the report said.



