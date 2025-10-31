India Set to Launch CNAP: Verified Caller ID System to Rival Truecaller and Curb Spam Calls

India is gearing up to introduce its own nationwide caller identification technology — the Calling Name Presentation (CNAP) system — a move poised to revolutionise how mobile users identify incoming calls. Approved by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) and developed in collaboration with the Department of Telecommunications (DoT), this framework aims to provide verified caller information directly on users’ mobile screens, doing away with the need for third-party apps like Truecaller.

Under CNAP, every time a call is made, the recipient’s telecom provider will pull the caller’s verified name directly from official telecom KYC (Know Your Customer) records. This means users will see not just the number, but the registered name of the caller — improving trust and helping identify potential spam or fraud before answering. The system will be enabled by default for all subscribers, though users can opt out by contacting their telecom operator.

Unlike existing caller ID systems that rely on apps or user-reported data, CNAP will use verified information from telecom databases. According to TRAI, this will make the feature more accurate and secure, significantly reducing the risk of fake identities and spam calls. Each telecom operator will maintain its own Calling Name (CNAM) database, ensuring that verified names are fetched and displayed in real time — even on basic feature phones.

Before receiving approval, the DoT conducted extensive pilot trials of CNAP across several Indian cities, testing its performance on both 4G and 5G networks. During these trials, officials encountered a few technical challenges, such as outdated software and the need for network upgrades. However, the results were encouraging, confirming CNAP’s potential to reliably identify callers and enhance user trust in mobile communication.

Currently, most phones rely on Calling Line Identification (CLI), which only shows the phone number of the caller. CNAP goes a step further by integrating verified names from telecom databases, offering transparency that has long been missing in India’s mobile ecosystem.

With backend integration already underway at major telecom operators, CNAP is expected to roll out soon as a built-in service across networks. Though an official launch date hasn’t been announced yet, the groundwork is being laid for nationwide implementation.

Experts believe that once fully deployed, CNAP could evolve into one of the world’s largest official caller ID systems, covering India’s massive subscriber base. By leveraging verified data from KYC processes, it promises greater accuracy than third-party solutions while also curbing the growing menace of spam and scam calls.

As India witnesses record mobile usage and a sharp rise in unsolicited calls, CNAP is being seen as a major step toward safer and more transparent communication. Both TRAI and DoT hope that this initiative will empower users, restore trust in voice calls, and set a new benchmark for digital security in the telecom space.