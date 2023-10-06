Indian NGOs employ 45% women, 24% more than other industries: Report

New Delhi: Indian non-profit organisations (NGOs) have witnessed a remarkable 45 per cent representation of women within the workforce in 2023, which is 24 per cent higher than the other industries, a new report said on Friday.

According to the Great Place To Work India report, about 80 per cent of NGOs in India primarily focus their efforts on promoting quality education, ensuring good health and well-being, and working towards eradicating poverty. .

"Over the years, we've witnessed incredible achievements in initiatives like Polio eradication and the Aanganwadi initiative by the Government of India, which have positively impacted the lives of millions," said Yeshasvini Ramaswamy, CEO, Great Place To Work India.

"These milestones, alongside regulatory reforms, have created an environment where the sector is poised to contribute 2 per cent of the GDP, according to India's Million Missions, Nonprofit Sector Report," she added.

The survey highlighted on average NGOs work across 13 locations, with 323 individuals and 97 per cent of them working full time. According to the NGO Darpan Portal, Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra have the highest number of NGOs in the country, with 15 per cent and 14 per cent, respectively, followed by Delhi at 8 per cent and West Bengal at 7 per cent, among other states, the report mentioned.

In addition, an impressive 94 per cent of NGO employees expressed deep satisfaction with their organisations' societal contributions