Innovation and Integration: Vision of Alphatec for the Future of AV Distribution

In the ever-evolving world of audio and video technology, Alphatec has emerged as a trailblazer, transforming the landscape of audio product distribution in India. Founded by Devasis Barkataki, Alphatec has rapidly grown into a leading distribution house, offering top-of-the-line professional audio and video equipment to a diverse range of sectors, including Large Venues, Educational Institutions, Residential AV, Public address systems, Studios, Government, House of Worship, Commercial, Hospitality, and more.



In this exclusive interview with The Hans India, Devasis Barkataki, Founder and Managing Director of Alphatec, shares insights into the company's inception, unique approach to the AV industry, and ambitious vision for the future. Discover how Alphatec is making waves in an industry marked by fragmentation and its commitment to providing authentic, integrated AV solutions that elevate the audio-visual experience for its customers.





Devasis Barkataki, Founder and Managing Director, Alphatec



The Genesis of Alphatec: Concept and Operations



Alphatec started with an idea to transform the practice of audio product distribution across India. Our goal was to make things better and then expand this improvement across the whole country. With more than a decade's experience and having worked with brands like BPL, I really wanted to start a company that could make a mark in this exciting industry. Our company concept came from seeing how well the audio-visual industry was doing and wanting to be a part of its growth.

Today, we are a leading distribution house for the world's best and industry-leading professional audio and video equipment across India and an exclusive partner of the best AV brands worldwide. We have associated with over 30 global AV brands and are currently managing products committed to reproducing the most truthful sound and visuals and bringing integrated AV solutions to clients and their spaces. We operate in various areas, each focused on a specific client. Our company covers different parts of the AV industry in India, like Large Venues, Educational Institutions, Residential AV, Public address systems, Studios, Government, House of Worship, Commercial and Hospitality and others. We provide solutions for everything from homes to professional settings. This is how we serve the whole chain of value in the AV industry.

Setting Alphatec Apart: Uniqueness in the Industry

At Alphatec, we stand apart in the AV industry because we provide comprehensive solutions all under one roof. The AV industry often feels unorganized, but we've structured our approach amidst this complexity. We take pride in being thought leaders, offering a unique feature suite that consolidates diverse solutions into a powerful tool. Compared to traditional AV brands that might struggle to meet different client needs due to limited collaborations and solutions, Alphatec excels in bringing all the diverse brands and solutions together with a well-considered strategy. Our portfolio covers a wide array of sectors such as Large Venues, Educational Institutions, Residential AV, Public address systems, Studios, Government, House of Worship, Commercial and Hospitality and others. This versatility eliminates the need to search elsewhere for the right services – everything is available within our framework.

Another significant factor that sets us apart is our exceptional human capital. Our team boasts industry veterans with deep-rooted experience. Some of our team members even carry prestigious accolades, like Grammy nominations. Their innate understanding of studio setups and sound systems adds invaluable expertise to our offerings. Our distinct business setup for our clients involves engaging with a dedicated pre-sales team that overlooks inspection and configuration. This team assesses requirements and builds a tailored solution. Following this, our application team takes charge of sound checks. We also offer post-installation support and client service to ensure continuous customer satisfaction. Our company's differentiating factor lies in our holistic approach, collaborative mindset, and commitment to excellence at every stage of the client journey. Our unified solutions, backed by industry veterans, set us apart in a fragmented industry.

Financial Foundations: Funding and Monetization Model

Our funding comes from a combination of banking institutions and capital we own. This setup provides a solid financial foundation to keep our day-to-day operations running smoothly and support our ambitious expansion plans. This approach of combining funding from banks and our capital, along with our diverse monetization strategies, is what's driving our growth and allowing us to bring innovation and excellence to the sectors we've chosen to work in.

Alphatec's Vision: The Next 3-5 Years

Alphatec's plan for the next 3-5 years is to become the market leader across all segments we operate in, including the residential and consumer sectors. We are looking to expand our operations to new markets or regions, and new markets. If I express our ambition in numbers, our growth rate is currently at 67%, and we're hopeful it could go as high as 70 to 80% within the next five years. Our vision is to become a leading provider of high-quality audio and video solutions that enhance the experience of its customers.

Future Collaborations: Upcoming Partnerships and Projects

Recently, we have partnered with esteemed brands such as PureLink, a leading innovator and educator in the professional AV industry, and Pioneer DJ, a globally recognized leader in the realm of DJ equipment. Looking ahead, we are committed to partnering with like-minded brands that share our dedication to excellence. We clearly aim to expand our brand portfolio by bringing in more well-known brands from the AV industry. This step aligns with our commitment to providing diverse options to our customers and strengthening our presence in the market. We always seek opportunities to partner with market leaders to expand our offerings.