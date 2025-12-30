Uttarakhand Secures 2nd Rank in Mining Reforms, Gets ₹200 Crore Incentive from Centre

Outstanding Performance by Uttarakhand in Mining Reforms

Secures Second Rank in the Country

Central Government Releases ₹200 Crore as Incentive

Centre Endorses Uttarakhand’s Mining Reforms

Dehradun: Under the leadership of Chief Minister Shri Pushkar Singh Dhami, the Uttarakhand government has delivered an outstanding performance in mining reforms, securing second position at the national level. In recognition of this remarkable achievement and continuous improvements, the Government of India has awarded Uttarakhand an incentive amount of ₹200 crore.

The Dhami government has implemented major reforms in the mining sector, including the e-auction system, satellite-based monitoring, strict compliance mechanisms, curbing illegal mining, and strengthening modern mining surveillance systems. The process of mining lot allocation has also been made more transparent. As a result of these reforms, the mining sector has emerged as a major source of revenue for the state government. Mining revenue has witnessed a record increase, rising from ₹300 crore to ₹1,200 crore.

For its excellent performance in mining reforms, the Ministry of Finance, Government of India, has approved ₹200 crore as special assistance (loan) to Uttarakhand for the financial year 2025–26 under the “Special Assistance to States for Capital Investment (SASCI)” scheme. This amount has been sanctioned to complete reforms related to minor minerals and the State Mining Readiness Index.

Quote:

“I express my gratitude to Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji and the Government of India for providing Uttarakhand with special incentive assistance for mining reforms. This support will give new momentum to transparency, technological advancement, and sustainable development in the mining sector of Uttarakhand. The state government will utilize this amount to make the mining system more organized, environmentally sensitive, and employment-oriented. This will strengthen the state’s economy and create new opportunities for local youth.”

— Pushkar Singh Dhami

Chief Minister, Uttarakhand