Nitin Gadkari Recounts Meeting Hamas Chief Ismail Haniyeh In Tehran shortly Before His Killing

Union minister Nitin Gadkari has revealed that he came into direct contact with Hamas political leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran just hours before Haniyeh was assassinated, an incident that later highlighted serious security breaches in Iran. Gadkari shared the account while speaking at a book launch, reflecting on his visit to Iran in July 2024.

The minister said he had travelled to Tehran at the request of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to represent India at the swearing-in ceremony of Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian. According to Gadkari, several world leaders and prominent dignitaries were staying at a five-star hotel in the Iranian capital ahead of the event. Among them was Ismail Haniyeh, despite the Hamas leader not holding any official position within the Iranian government.

Gadkari recalled seeing Haniyeh accompanying the Iranian President and the Chief Justice as they left for the oath-taking ceremony. He said the presence of Haniyeh stood out, as he was the only attendee who was not a head of state. The atmosphere changed dramatically later that night after the ceremony concluded.

In the early hours of the morning, around 4 am, Gadkari said he was approached by Iran’s ambassador to India and told to leave immediately. When he asked for an explanation, he was informed that Haniyeh had been assassinated. Gadkari described his shock at the news, adding that officials at the time were unable to explain how the attack had been carried out.

Iran later confirmed that Ismail Haniyeh was killed at approximately 1.15 am on July 31, 2024, while staying inside a highly secured military facility in Tehran under the supervision of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps. His bodyguard was also killed in the incident. Gadkari said there were multiple theories circulating about the method used in the attack, including claims that the assassination may have been linked to mobile phone tracking, though no clear explanation was immediately available.

During his address, Gadkari also spoke more broadly about global geopolitics and national security, arguing that a country’s strength determines its safety. Referring to Israel, he said strong technological and military capabilities can act as a powerful deterrent, regardless of a nation’s size.

While the IRGC later stated that the facility housing Haniyeh was struck by a short-range missile, international media reports presented an alternative version. An investigation suggested that Israel’s intelligence agency, Mossad, may have orchestrated the killing by recruiting local Iranian security personnel and planting explosives inside the compound. The report claimed that an earlier attempt to target Haniyeh during a previous visit to Tehran had been abandoned due to heavy crowds and the risk of exposure.

According to the investigation, the final operation focused on an IRGC guesthouse in northern Tehran, where explosive devices were allegedly planted in multiple rooms. Surveillance footage reportedly showed operatives entering and leaving the facility quickly before exiting the country. The explosives were later detonated remotely in the room occupied by Haniyeh.

Senior officials within the IRGC have since acknowledged significant security lapses, with claims that insider vulnerabilities within protection units may have been exploited, raising serious questions about Iran’s internal security apparatus.