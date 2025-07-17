Insta360 X5 Gets Bigger Battery, New Filters and Smarter Firmware Update

Insta360 is proving it’s serious about staying ahead in the action camera game. Just three months after launching the X5, its powerful 360-degree action cam, the company has rolled out fresh upgrades that make it even more versatile for creators on the move.

A free firmware update brings the new AdaptiveTone feature, which delivers “better color and detail in both bright and dark areas” when shooting with both lenses. This smart tool helps balance exposure in tricky conditions by recording more lighting data for each lens and then fine-tuning footage during post-processing to create more “natural-looking results.” It’s a big boost for anyone shooting scenes with complex light variations.

Insta360’s PureVideo mode, which uses AI and dynamic range optimization to cut down noise in low-light shots, now works even when shooting with a single lens. For those wanting cinematic motion blur on bright days, Insta360 is also introducing three neutral density filters (ND16, ND32, ND64) priced at $59.99 each, easily attached thanks to the X5’s replaceable lens system.

Battery performance is also getting a lift. The X5 now supports Endurance Mode for 8K/30 fps shooting, extending record times to nearly two hours. Switching to 5.7K/24 fps bumps runtime up to 208 minutes. For users wanting even more juice, Insta360 now offers a 2,800mAh Ultra Battery for $49.99—17 percent larger than the original 2,400mAh pack.

Motorcyclists haven’t been left out. Insta360 added Immersive Shake Stabilization, which smooths footage while keeping just enough shake for that sense of speed. An automatic license plate blur adds privacy. There’s also a new $159.99 remote control that straps to handlebars or a wrist like a watch. It comes with an LCD preview screen, GPS speed and direction data, plus a built-in noise-canceling mic with a windscreen—perfect for riders capturing clear commentary on the go.

With these updates, Insta360 shows it’s listening closely to its community, making the X5 even more appealing for adventurous creators everywhere.