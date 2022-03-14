Instagram finally lets live creators appoint moderators

Instagram is finally letting Live creators appoint moderators during their streams. Moderators will have the ability to report comments, remove viewers from the stream, and disable comments for a specific viewer.

Streamers + Mods = Dynamic Duo ❤️



We're launching Live Moderator on Instagram Live, where creators can assign a mod and give them the power to:



✅ Report comments

✅ Remove viewers from Live

✅ Turn off comments for a viewer pic.twitter.com/S9j7s4dInB — Instagram (@instagram) March 11, 2022

Instagram notes that creators can assign a moderator by tapping the three dots in the comment bar during a Live. They can choose a moderator from a list of suggested accounts or use the search bar to search for a specific account.



Live has been around since 2016, and with that in mind, it's a bit surprising that Instagram has only now started supporting moderators for its streams. Moderation has become a much-needed staple on other live streaming platforms, like Twitch and YouTube, where comments can quickly turn ugly. Even Instagram's sister company, Facebook, gives users the ability to add mods to their streams and added tools to remove trolls, just like the moderation features that Instagram just launched.

As Instagram tries to bring more creators to Live with the ability to monetize streams, the availability of chat moderators is expected to make the streaming experience that much more enjoyable for creators.



