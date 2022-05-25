Instagram Outage: Some users in India are unable to login

The Instagram app is down for some users in India. Downdetector confirmed the outage and said that some users could not log in to the app. Affected users have taken to Twitter and Downdetector to complain about the issue they are facing. Meta has yet to acknowledge or comment on the outage.



Hundreds of users in India have turned to outage tracking platform Downdetector to complain about problems they face while accessing the photo-sharing app. The server error has mainly affected Instagram mobile app users, and the website is working perfectly fine.



According to Downdetector, most users have trouble accessing the app. Several affected Instagram users have taken to Twitter to talk about the issues they are facing, and most of them are related to server-side issues. However, it's worth noting that the outage has affected some Instagram users just because the app works fine for us.





The platform also faced several similar outages in recent months, including one that happened last month on the night of Tuesday, April 19. During the outage that lasted for a few hours, users took to Twitter to report the issue, and soon the app went back to work for everyone. Like this outage, the April 19 outage did not affect all users.

