International Women's Day 2023: Top 5 tech-savvy gifts for the inspiring women of your life

Here are some cool options that you can gift to the women who positively changed your life:

Apple AirPods Pro - MRP: ₹26,900

Who wouldn't enjoy opening a fresh set of AirPods? The Apple AirPods Pro is one of the best gifts for this Women's Day. The company offers an engraving option, which gives these AirPods a personalized touch. According to Apple, customers can personalize their AirPods with a combination of letters, numbers, and emojis. You may even personalize it in Hindi, Bengali, Marathi, Tamil, Kannada, Gujarati, and Telugu in addition to English by engraving the initials of a loved one. This product is available on Amazon, Croma, and Vijay Sales.

Galaxy Watch 4 - MRP: ₹34,999

What other product could be more ideal for Women's Day than the Galaxy Watch 4? The watch offers amazing features, including a period tracker and continuous SPO2 sleep measures. Glow has worked with the company to estimate impending reproductive windows, ovulation days, and periods for up to 24 cycles. This product is available on Amazon, Croma, and Vijay Sales.

Fujifilm Instax Mini 9 Instant Camera - MRP: ₹7,696

The Fujifilm Instax Mini 9 Instant Camera can help you capture your loved ones' happy moments in more detail. Use a close-up lens at a distance of 35–50 cm to produce a perfect shot. The user can even snap low-key pictures with only one click. Also, the camera analyses balanced brightness for taking a photo and determines the best setting based on the environment. This product is available on Amazon, Croma, and Vijay Sales.

PLAYFIT SLIM2C - MRP: ₹3,999

It is a Bluetooth-based CALLING smartwatch with a 1.3" stylish and circular dial, sporting a rich IPS display. The complete package of the design boasts of a 500 nits brightness display, an IPS panel providing an all-view angle display visibility, a flat dial surface courtesy of the 2.5D glass which rests on top of the display, and an equally irresistible PLAYtime of 5 days. This sleek innovation incorporates a wide range of technological advancements and features designed to meet the on-the-go lifestyle needs of modern-day consumers. This product is available on Amazon, Flipkart, and Nykaa.

Gizmore GizFit Glow Luxe - MRP ₹3,499 Gizmore GizFit Glow Luxe oozes premiumness. The smartwatch has a circular metal case and an option for a premium leather or metal strap. It has a 1.32-inch circular Full touch HD AMOLED display with 500 nits that ensures good sunlight visibility. GizFit Glow Luxe is a Bluetooth-calling smartwatch that delivers over 15 days of battery on a single charge. It is packed with health and fitness features and allows users to track their steps, sleep, and SpO2 level and even get hydration alerts. The users can completely customize the watch's look as there is an option to choose from over 200 watch faces.

Dyson Airwrap Hair Styler Complete Set - MRP: ₹45,900

The Dyson Airwrap Hair Styler Full Set is one of the ideal presents for your partner. Your partner or loved one may smoothen, curl, wave, and dry their hair without using a lot of heat using the Airwrap. A gift edition made of copper and silver is also offered. Thus, give your partner this fashionable hair styler to help her save time. Amazing brush accessories and a chic tan case are also included with this product. It is available on Amazon, Croma, and Vijay Sales.

