iOS 15 beta version has a decade-old bug; Apple didn't fix yet

The beta version of the next iteration of Apple's operating system, iOS 15, has been around for a while, and as the days go by, people are finding out more about the software, including the issues. As many have pointed out, the Live Text feature and UX enhancements like grouped notifications make iOS 15 better than iOS 14. However, as TechRadar found out, iOS has had a bug for a decade and iOS 15 hasn't yet. solved.



While it's not a bug to ruin the experience or crash your phone, unlike the latest iOS 14 updates that left many people without service, it is a malformation and has been kicked to the bottom of your priority list so much that the developers don't even seem to notice it anymore. However, it is annoying.

So what is this error? It is one that lives in your iMessages. You may have experienced it at some point in the past and may not remember it significantly, it is that inconsequential in the larger scheme of things. If you are chatting in Messages and want to send a photo, tap on the action bar to open the photos and tap on the one you want to send. They will then appear in the draft window of your message. You then hit the send button and the dummy disappears, but the photo hasn't been sent. Repeat the whole process again with the same final results, until you finally manage to send that photo/photos. Now, the worst part is that this bug doesn't work all the time. It causes some occasional havoc and then sits idle so you can submit the photo and dismiss it as a single issue. It is difficult to cause intentionally and therefore not reproducible and remains off the radar.

There is also a solution for this. And it is quite simple. All you need to do is manually close the Messages app and then open it again. This manual update makes the application work perfectly and the error does not work. But it is a process and it takes those few extra seconds to send a photo, which makes it annoying. As we said, it's relatively minor and won't ruin your day, but Apple really should fix it.