iOS 18 Update: Expected Features; List of iPhones to Get the Update

Apple is all set to unveil its highly anticipated iOS 18 update at the upcoming WWDC event in June, promising significant AI enhancements and expanded device support. The forthcoming update, rumoured to be one of the most substantial in Apple's history, has already sparked widespread speculation about its features and compatibility.



While the official announcement is yet to come, recent reports have shed light on the devices expected to receive the iOS 18 update. According to insights from a now-deleted tweet, corroborated by MacRumors contributor Aaron Perris, a comprehensive list of supported devices has surfaced, offering a glimpse into the potential reach of iOS 18.

Here's a list of the devices rumoured to be compatible with iOS 18:

- iPhone 15 series

- iPhone 14 series

- iPhone 13 series

- iPhone 12 series

- iPhone 11 series

- iPhone XS series

- iPhone XR

- iPhone SE (2nd and 3rd generation)

While this list provides a broad overview, it's important to note that the final lineup may vary, pending official confirmation from Apple. As anticipation builds for the iOS 18 release, enthusiasts eagerly await further details about its features and enhancements.

iOS 18: Expected Features

One of the most anticipated aspects of iOS 18 is its transformative impact on artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities across native applications. With a focus on generative AI, the update aims to revolutionize user experiences across Siri, Messages, Apple Music, and more. Building on Apple's commitment to AI, CEO Tim Cook's previous remarks hint at groundbreaking advancements to be unveiled in iOS 18.

Reports suggest that Siri and the Messages app will undergo substantial improvements, leveraging generative AI to enhance user interactions and automate tasks. Additionally, the integration of large language models into Siri promises to elevate productivity through seamless integration with the Shortcuts app.

In addition to AI enhancements, iOS 18 is expected to introduce support for Rich Communication Services (RCS) in the Messages app. This long-awaited feature aims to enhance communication between iOS and Android devices, offering users an array of benefits, including improved media sharing, enhanced group chat functionality, and enhanced encryption.

As the countdown to WWDC continues, anticipation for iOS 18 continues to mount. With its promise of transformative AI capabilities and expanded device support, the upcoming update represents a significant milestone in Apple's ongoing commitment to innovation and user experience excellence.