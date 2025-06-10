Live
iOS 26 Brings Adaptive Power Mode to Boost iPhone Battery Life
Apple introduces Adaptive Power Mode in iOS 26, using subtle performance tweaks and AI to intelligently extend iPhone battery life.
Apple is stepping up its battery optimization game with the introduction of a new "adaptive power" mode in iOS 26, currently available in the developer beta. The feature is designed to help your iPhone battery last longer by making subtle performance adjustments during use.
As detailed in the beta, Adaptive Power works by reducing screen brightness and allowing certain tasks to take slightly longer — small but meaningful tweaks that help conserve energy. Apple says the system may also automatically activate Low Power Mode when your device dips below 20 percent battery, limiting background processes to preserve power.
The new feature is generating buzz, particularly after Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman revealed last month that Apple has been exploring AI-based battery optimization tools. According to Gurman, the technology is expected to use “battery data it has collected from users’ devices” to determine which apps can afford reduced power consumption without affecting user experience.
This approach resembles Google’s Adaptive Battery for Android, which leverages AI to minimize background activity for infrequently used apps.
Users testing the iOS 26 developer beta can find the Adaptive Power toggle in the Battery > Power Mode section of the Settings menu, where it lives alongside the existing Low Power Mode.
Apple plans to open the beta to more users next month, with a full public release slated for this fall. iOS 26 also debuts a fresh "Liquid Glass" design and packs new updates across the Camera, Phone, Safari, and Messages apps. Notably, it includes Apple Intelligence-powered live translation for text messages and phone calls — setting the stage for a smarter, more energy-efficient iPhone experience.