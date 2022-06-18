iPhone 13 gets Rs 14000 Price drop! Don't miss

The iPhone 13 doesn't enjoy as many price cut deals as it used to a couple of months ago. It is very rare to find Apple's 2021 flagship smartphone with prices marked below Rs. 70,000. Fortunately, your search ends here if you want to buy the iPhone 13 right now with such an offer. The iPhone 13 is enjoying a blockbuster sale on Croma as part of the "Everything Apple Sale" which is now underway and only available for the last two days. And that's still plenty of time to get a stellar deal on the iPhone 13.

The iPhone 13 is currently enjoying a mega discount offer on Chroma, and the offer is valid on most of the popular colour variants: Blue, Midnight, Starlight, Alpine Green, and Product Red. The offer makes the iPhone 13 the most affordable on the market, beating the usual deals from Amazon and Flipkart.

iPhone 13 price cut offered in Croma

The iPhone 13 is usually priced at Rs. 79,900 for its base 128GB variant. However, the Croma deal offers a discount of Rs. 10000, thus lowering the price to Rs. 69990. This is a great deal for those looking to save some money on the Apple iPhone 13 in mid-2022. However, when checking out, Croma offers an additional discount of Rs. 4,000. Therefore, the price drops to Rs. 65,990.

For those looking to save even more, Croma and HDFC Bank allow customers to save additional Rs. 4000 if the transaction is made through an HDFC Credit Card. This brings the price down to Rs. 61,990 - this is an amazing deal.

At that low price of Rs. 61,990, the iPhone 13 ends up being one of the best smartphone deals in the premium smartphone range. With the fun and feature-rich iOS 16 update on the horizon, iPhone 13 will be a great way to enjoy all of Apple's newest customization options for iPhone users. Also, the iPhone 13 right now is expected to get at least five more years of OS updates.

As for the phone itself, the iPhone 13 still impresses with its camera performance, great battery life, and nice display. The A15 Bionic chip is still among the fastest mobile chips on the market.



