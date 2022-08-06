iPhone 14 to be made in India and China by Foxconn

The iPhone 14 will be a big deal for iPhone fans despite not bringing significant upgrades over the current generation of the iPhone 13 series. Instead, a slightly upgraded A15 chip, new colours, new camera sensors, and many other things will grace the iPhone. 14. Apple hopes to move massive units of the iPhone 14 this year, and to make sure that happens effortlessly, Apple could be making the iPhone 14 in China and India this year, some latest reports suggest.

According to Ming-Chi Kuo, the famous Apple analyst, the iPhone 14 will be made in India alongside manufacturing in China. Supplier Foxconn is said to ship the iPhone 14 from India almost simultaneously with the China plant. This is the first time Apple will manufacture the iPhone 14 on par with its Chinese manufacturing units. India typically arrives at manufacturing the latest iPhone models almost a quarter late. Kuo says there is still a commendable gap in India's capabilities and shipments compared to China. The iPhone 14 will also be manufactured in India

"It implies that Apple is trying to reduce the geopolitical impacts on supply and sees the Indian market as the next key growth driver," Kuo said in a tweet.

However, the Indian unit is expected to focus only on the 6.1-inch iPhone 14, and Kuo is silent on the iPhone 14 Max, which may have a 6.7-inch screen. Apple has never made the iPhone Pro models in India, and we have little reason to believe that will change this year. The 6.1-inch vanilla iPhone 13 is usually the best-selling iPhone 13 model in India and even the world.

Manufacturing the latest iPhone in India will also help Apple avoid the frequent production delays it encounters in China. Chinese plants often suffer from frequent closures due to COVID-19 outbreaks occurring in the country. Indian manufacturing units do not face such problems, and Apple could guarantee a steady supply of the iPhone 14 in the first few months. The iPhone 14 series is expected to have four models this year: Standard iPhone 14, a new 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Max, the updated iPhone 14 Pro, and its big brother, the iPhone 14 Pro Max.

The iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max are expected to do away with the iconic notch for the first time and replace it with a hole-punch cutout. These models will also get a higher resolution 48MP main camera and possibly a larger battery with faster 30W charging.