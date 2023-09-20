iPhone 15 new setting prevents charging above 80 per cent; know why

Apple hosted its most significant event of the year, Wonderlust, on September 12, and during the event, the much-awaited iPhone 15 lineup was unveiled. Four models of the latest iPhone, iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, and iPhone 15 Pro, were launched globally and the iPhone 15 Pro Max. One of the significant changes that Apple introduced with the iPhone 15 lineup is USB Type-C charging. Rumours had been talking about Apple saying goodbye to the Lightning charging port for a while now, and when the news was confirmed, people were entirely moved. And now, according to the latest reports, the iPhone 15 could have another feature that can help improve battery health.

iPhone 15 New Setting Improves Battery Life

According to a Q&A session hosted by The Verge, the iPhone 15 lineup has a setting preventing the phones from charging beyond 80 per cent. When this setting is enabled, your phone will not charge more than 80 per cent, no matter what. This can improve the phone's overall battery life as it is known that charging the phone up to 80 per cent and not 100 can prolong the battery life.

Now, Apple already had a setting called Optimized Battery Charging that delayed charging your phone by over 80 per cent. However, this new configuration on the iPhone 15 is different.

You will get three iPhone 15 series settings options: Battery, Battery Health, Charging, and Charging Optimization.

iPhone 15: Price and Sale Date

Talking specifically about the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus, they were launched in three storage options: 128GB, 256GB, and 512 GB.

The 128 GB variant for the iPhone 15 is Rs 79,900, while the 256 GB variant costs Rs 89,900. The 512GB variant will be available for Rs 1,09,900. Also, the iPhone 14 was launched last year for the same price.

As for the iPhone 15 Plus, the 128GB variant is Rs 89,900, while the 256GB variant costs Rs 99,900. The 512GB storage variant will be available for Rs 1,19,900. All iPhone 15 models will go on sale in India on September 22. Pre-orders for the devices have also started from September 15. Several outlets offer deals on iPhone 15 models before their official sale in India.