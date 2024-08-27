iPhone 15 Plus Available at Its Lowest Price Ahead of iPhone 16 Launch

As Apple gears up for the highly anticipated launch of the iPhone 16 series on September 9, 2024, there's an unexpected treat for those still eyeing the iPhone 15 Plus. This flagship device, which has been a favourite among Apple enthusiasts, is now available at its lowest price since its release. With the iPhone 16 just around the corner, the iPhone 15 Plus offers incredible value, making it an excellent option for those who want a top-tier smartphone without waiting for the latest model.

iPhone 15 Plus: A Deal You Can’t Miss

Apple officially announced that the iPhone 16 series will be unveiled on September 9, creating a buzz among tech lovers. But as we await the new release, the current iPhone 15 Plus has become more appealing than ever, especially given its significant price drop on Amazon. Originally priced at Rs 89,900, the iPhone 15 Plus is now available for just Rs 79,999. This 11% discount is just the beginning, as Amazon sweetens the deal with additional offers.

For those considering an upgrade, Amazon's trade-in offer could bring the price down even further. If you have an old phone in good condition, you could receive an exchange discount of up to Rs 58,700. This massive reduction makes the iPhone 15 Plus an even more attractive option. Additionally, if you make the purchase using an Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card, you can enjoy an extra discount of up to Rs 3,999. These combined offers make it a perfect time to invest in this powerful device.

Why the iPhone 15 Plus is Still a Smart Choice

Despite the imminent arrival of the iPhone 16, the iPhone 15 Plus remains a formidable device with features that ensure it stays relevant for years to come. The phone boasts a 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR display with ProMotion technology, offering an exceptional visual experience with a refresh rate of up to 120Hz. This makes it ideal for smooth browsing, gaming, and video streaming, providing users with a top-notch display.

Under the hood, the iPhone 15 Plus is powered by Apple’s A16 Bionic chip, featuring a 6-core CPU, a 5-core GPU, and a 16-core Neural Engine. This setup ensures the phone can easily handle even the most demanding apps and games. Whether you're multitasking, editing videos, or playing graphics-intensive games, the iPhone 15 Plus delivers a seamless and responsive performance.

The camera system is another highlight of the iPhone 15 Plus. It comes equipped with a triple-lens rear camera setup, including a new 48MP primary sensor, Ultra Wide, and Telephoto lenses. This combination allows for stunning photography and video capabilities, even in challenging lighting conditions. The device also features enhanced durability with an IP68 rating for water and dust resistance, along with a new under-display fingerprint sensor and a USB-C port for improved connectivity.

Should You Wait for the iPhone 16?

While the iPhone 15 Plus is currently available at a fantastic price, some may wonder if it's worth waiting for the iPhone 16 series. The upcoming iPhones are expected to bring several upgrades, including improvements in battery life, enhanced chip performance, and new features that could redefine the user experience. If having the latest technology is essential to you, holding off on the iPhone 16 might be the best option.

However, it's worth noting that the iPhone 16 series is rumoured to have only incremental upgrades over the iPhone 15. This means the iPhone 15 Plus, especially at its current price, remains a highly competitive choice. It offers nearly all the features that most users would want, making it a smart buy for those who prefer to save some money while still getting a top-of-the-line smartphone.

In conclusion, whether you decide to jump on the iPhone 15 Plus deal or wait for the iPhone 16, both options offer excellent value depending on your needs and priorities. With the iPhone 16 launch just around the corner, the current discounts on the iPhone 15 Plus make it an option worth serious consideration.