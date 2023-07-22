iPhone 15 Pro and 15 Pro Max supplies to be limited at launch

Apple is facing production challenges related to the screens of its upcoming iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max, The Information reports. These difficulties could result in limited supply during the expected September launch. As per the leaks, the iPhone 15 Pro models could feature a curved design with thinner bezels compared to the iPhone 14 Pro models. However, the reduction in bezel size is the main cause of the manufacturing issues.



Apple suppliers are employing a new display manufacturing process to achieve smaller bezels. Unfortunately, this led to problems with LG Display, as the displays failed reliability tests while being fused with a metal casing. Therefore, the quoted source says that Apple is actively working to tweak LG's display design and is also reportedly considering displays from Samsung if the company continues to face manufacturing issues.

Despite these challenges, Apple is unlikely to postpone the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max launch. However, fewer units may be available at launch due to manufacturing issues. Among the two models, the iPhone 15 Pro Max is said to be the most affected, which could lead to shortages after the launch event.

Previously, there was speculation about a possible delay of a "few weeks" for iPhone 15 devices, as mentioned in a Bank of America analyst report. However, the latest report claims that Apple will stick to its original plan and announce its next-generation iPhones in September of this year.

iPhone 15 series: Leaked specifications

All iPhone 15 series models are expected to have the Dynamic Island feature, a punch-hole notch design. The standard model may have an A16 SoC, while the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max could pack the latest A17 Bionic chipset.

The battery capacity in the iPhone 15 models could see a noticeable increase compared to its predecessors. The iPhone 15 is rumoured to have a 3,877mAh battery, up from the iPhone 14's 3,279mAh unit. The iPhone 15 Plus is said to have a larger 4,912mAh battery, a significant improvement over the 4,325mAh capacity of the iPhone 14 Plus. The iPhone 15 series could replace Apple's Lightning port with a USB Type-C port, a departure from previous models.