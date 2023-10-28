iPhone 15 Pro YouTube ad displays A17 Pro chip' Serious Gaming Power'

The iPhone 15 Pro models have become the world's first smartphones to use a 3nm chipset. The A17 chipset adds a huge performance boost to iPhones, allowing them to perform even the heaviest tasks with ease. But where do you see your biggest impact? According to Apple, the answer is games. It recently released a new video on YouTube highlighting the gaming prowess of the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max, thanks to the optimization and improved performance of the new chipset.

In the ad, a player deeply immersed in a game on the iPhone 15 Pro is seen being lifted into the air and traversing different floors of his building to jump off the roof and then traverse the roof and the floor of a store to end up within a meter while he continues playing the entire time. Apple added the tagline "Serious Gaming Power" at the end. The video has obtained 352,000 views in just two days and is ranked 40th in trend on YouTube. You can see it here.

The video's description says, "The next level of mobile gaming is here. Up to 20 per cent faster GPU for the best graphics performance in an iPhone ever. Up to 2x faster Neural Engine. And industry-leading speed and efficiency. The A17 Pro chip on iPhone 15 Pro is a game changer".



Apple iPhone 15 Pro Gaming Capabilities

According to Apple's website, the A17 Pro chip, coupled with a Pro-class GPU with 6 cores, packs a punch. The company claims that the chipset has up to 20 per cent faster GPU and up to 10 per cent faster CPU. It also claims that compared to the A16 Bionic, its predecessor, it has up to 4 times faster ray tracing capabilities. It has up to twice as fast a neural engine that can perform "nearly 35 trillion operations per second with 16 cores."

During the September event, Apple said that the ‌iPhone 15 Pro‌ models can play console-quality games, noting that AAA titles like Resident Evil 4 and Death Stranding are coming to iOS.