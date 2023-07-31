iPhone 15 series to launch soon: Leaked features, design, and more

Apple will likely host its iPhone 15 event in September this year, less than two months away. While we still have a few weeks to go before the official unveiling, the leaked information has already given us an idea of what to expect from Apple's next-generation smartphones. The tech giant will likely reveal four models, following a similar pattern to last year. Let's dive into what we can expect from these upcoming iPhones.



One of the most significant changes to the iPhone 15 series is the transition from Apple's proprietary Lightning port to a USB Type-C port. The iPhone 15 is said to have a 6.1-inch display, similar to its predecessor. Apple could also introduce a dynamic island notch to the standard model. This unique notch design, already seen on iPhone 14 Pro models, can adapt its shape and size based on notifications. Additionally, the physical mute switch that has been a familiar feature on iPhones for years will be replaced by a new, programmable "Action Button."

Expectations are high that the iPhone 15 will be powered by Apple's powerful A16 Bionic chipset, the same processor that powered the previous year's iPhone 14 Pro models. This would align with Apple's trend of offering lower-priced models with flagship-level performance. Additionally, the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max models are expected to raise the bar even further by including the company's latest A17 Bionic processor, positioning them as the premium offerings of the year.

One of the significant upgrades rumoured for the iPhone 15 models is their alleged battery capacity. The standard iPhone 15 is said to feature a 3877mAh battery, surpassing the 3279mAh unit found in the iPhone 14. Similarly, the iPhone 15 Plus is speculated to house an even larger 4912mAh battery, representing a notable advance over the capacity of 4325 mAh of the iPhone 14 Plus.

Regarding photography capabilities, the standard versions of the iPhone 15 are rumoured to have 48-megapixel rear cameras, similar to the iPhone 14 Pro models. This update would substantially improve the 12-megapixel sensors found on earlier iPhone models. However, it's worth noting that the standard models may not offer a telephoto lens for optical zoom or a LiDAR scanner, as these features are expected to remain exclusive to higher-end models. On the other hand, the Pro Max model is anticipated to feature a more prominent camera module, with periscope lenses allowing up to 5-6x optical zoom, along with other accompanying sensors.