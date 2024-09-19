Live
iPhone 16 India Sale Starts Tomorrow: Price, Offers, and Exchange Deals
Get the iPhone 16 starting at ₹79,900 in India, with instant cashback, no-cost EMI options, and great trade-in offers.
The eagerly awaited iPhone 16 will be available in India starting September 20. Although pre-bookings began on September 13, you can still buy the iPhone 16 online or from offline stores after checking availability. Launched at the 2024 Apple Glowtime event, the iPhone 16 is the most affordable model in the series, which includes the iPhone 16 Pro, Pro Max, and Plus variants.
iPhone 16: Pricing in India
The iPhone 16 starts at ₹79,900 for the 128GB base model, with higher storage options priced at ₹89,900 (256GB) and ₹1,09,900 (512GB). Available in five stylish colours—Ultramarine, Teal, Pink, White, and Black—the new iPhone offers a premium experience without an increase in price over its predecessor, the iPhone 15.
iPhone 16: Offers and Cashback
Customers can avail instant savings of up to ₹5000 with eligible American Express, Axis Bank, and ICICI Bank cards. Additionally, most banks offer no-cost EMI plans for 3 or 6 months, making the purchase more budget-friendly.
iPhone 16: Apple Exchange and Entertainment Offers
Trade in your old device and receive a discount of ₹4000 to ₹67,500 towards your new iPhone. On top of that, Apple is offering 3 months of free Apple Music, Apple TV+, and Apple Arcade subscriptions with every iPhone 16 purchase.