Apple appears to be stepping up its thermal management game with the upcoming iPhone 17 Pro series. According to a recent leak, the Pro and Pro Max models may incorporate a vapor chamber cooling system, a feature long present in high-end Android devices but notably absent from previous iPhones.

The leak comes from tipster Majin Bu, who shared an image allegedly showing a new copper heat plate—a critical component of Apple’s potential vapor chamber system. Though still in the testing phase, this system aims to address overheating issues that some users have experienced during heavy use, such as gaming or 4K video recording.

Traditionally, iPhones have relied on a passive cooling design that disperses heat through the phone’s metal and glass casing. While effective to a degree, this method has its limitations. Many users have encountered temperature warnings during extended use, which force certain features to pause until the device cools down.

Vapor chamber technology uses liquid sealed inside a chamber that evaporates as the phone heats up, then condenses back into liquid as it cools—effectively distributing and reducing heat more efficiently. Devices like the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra already use this method, allowing for smoother performance under pressure.

The rumoured upgrade is reportedly tied to Apple’s increased emphasis on AI features, set to debut under the “Apple Intelligence” branding. With these tools likely demanding more from the processor—expected to be the new A19 Pro chip—improved thermal control becomes crucial.

Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo previously suggested that vapor chamber cooling would be exclusive to the Pro models in the iPhone 17 lineup. However, while Majin Bu has made accurate predictions in the past, he also has a mixed record, meaning this leak, like others, should be taken with caution.

Apple is expected to officially unveil the iPhone 17 series in September 2025. Until then, more details are likely to emerge. If this new cooling system does make it into the final product, it could offer a significant boost in performance stability and user experience—especially for power users and content creators.