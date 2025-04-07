iPhone 17 Pro Leaks: Expected Launch, Price, Design and Camera Upgrades

Apple is again gearing up for its annual iPhone launch, which is expected to takeplace in September 2025. Among the anticipated models, the iPhone 17 Pro isdrawing the most attention thanks to a slew of exciting upgrades. Rumourssuggest that the tech giant will unveil four new models — iPhone 17, iPhone 17Air, iPhone 17 Pro, and the top-tier iPhone 17 Pro Max — during a likely launchevent between September 11 and 13.

The iPhone 17 Pro is shaping up to be a significant leap forward in terms of design and hardware. Leaks indicate Apple may ditch the titanium frame seen inearlier models in favour of a sleeker, lightweight aluminium and glassconstruction. The rear camera layout is also expected to get a facelift,featuring a newly designed rectangular camera bar with rounded edges thatoffers a modern, refined aesthetic.

In terms of photography, the iPhone 17 Pro could boast a triple 48MP camerasystem, including an enhanced telephoto lens for sharper zoom capabilities. Onthe front, the selfie camera might receive a notable upgrade from 12MP to 24MP,promising much clearer images and improved low-light performance.

Performance-wise, Apple is rumoured to pack the iPhone 17 Pro with itsnext-gen A19 Pro chip, coupled with 12GB of RAM for smoother multitasking andfaster processing. Charging speeds are also expected to improve, with supportfor up to 35W fast charging — a welcome boost for users on the go.

However, this tech leap may come at a higher cost. Ongoing global tradetensions and tariffs, particularly those initiated under U.S. President DonaldTrump, could significantly increase iPhone prices. Analysts predict tariffs could push prices up by 30% to 40%, especially on U.S.-imported techproducts.

As a result, the iPhone 17 Pro could come with a heftier price tag. Based onearly reports, it may launch at approximately ₹1,39,999 in India, $2,099 in theUnited States, and AED 4,599 in Dubai. If accurate, these prices would make itone of the most expensive iPhones ever released.

While these details are still unofficial, all signs point to the iPhone 17Pro being one of Apple’s boldest recent updates — blending cutting-edgedesign, photography innovation, and raw performance power.



