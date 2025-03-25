iPhone 17 Pro Max: Expected Price, Launch Date and Key Features Revealed

Apple’s highly anticipated iPhone 17 Pro Max is shaping up to be a significant upgrade over its predecessors. Leaks suggest major design modifications, improved camera capabilities, and an advanced A19 Pro chip. Set for a September 2025 release, this model could introduce an aluminium frame, a redesigned camera module, and a more durable anti-reflective display. Here’s a closer look at what’s rumoured so far.

iPhone 17 Pro Max Design and Colour Variants

Apple is reportedly moving away from titanium and reverting to an aluminium frame for the iPhone 17 Pro Max. The back panel is expected to combine glass and aluminium for a sleek yet durable finish.

The device will likely launch in multiple colour options, including Black, White, and Desert, similar to the iPhone 16 Pro Max. Another significant design change is a wider rectangular camera bump, replacing the current square module.

On the front, the iPhone 17 Pro Max may introduce an advanced anti-reflective display that enhances scratch resistance, improving the Ceramic Shield technology used in current iPhones.

iPhone 17 Pro Max: Expected Specifications

The iPhone 17 Pro Max is rumoured to be powered by the A19 Pro chip, built on a cutting-edge 3-nanometer process, offering improved speed and energy efficiency. Apple is also expected to increase RAM to 12GB, up from the 8GB in the iPhone 16 Pro models. Another rumoured feature is reverse wireless charging, allowing users to charge AirPods or an Apple Watch using the iPhone’s battery. However, wired charging speeds are expected to remain at 35W.

iPhone 17 Pro Max: Camera Upgrades

Reports suggest a significant camera overhaul, with the Telephoto lens being upgraded to 48MP, bringing it in line with the Wide and Ultra Wide lenses.

Apple might also introduce a mechanical aperture in the primary camera, enabling users to adjust light intake for enhanced low-light photography. The front-facing camera is rumoured to receive an upgrade to 24MP for better selfies and video calls.

iPhone 17 Pro Max or iPhone 17 Ultra?

Speculation is circulating that Apple could rename the iPhone 17 Pro Max to iPhone 17 Ultra. However, there has been no official confirmation regarding this potential name change.

iPhone 17 Pro Max: Expected Launch Date

Apple is expected to unveil the iPhone 17 series, including the iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max, between September 11-13, 2025.

iPhone 17 Pro Max: Expected Price

The starting price for the iPhone 17 Pro Max is rumoured to be:

United States: $1,199

India: ₹1,44,900

Dubai: AED 4,299