iPhone 17 Pro May Launch with Scratch-Resistant, Anti-Reflective Display This September

Apple may be preparing a major upgrade for its premium iPhones this year. According to a recent report by MacRumors, the upcoming iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max could feature an advanced display coating that boosts scratch resistance while significantly reducing screen glare. The new technology is expected to enhance visibility under bright lighting, especially outdoors.

The enhanced screen protection combines anti-reflective and scratch-resistant properties and is seen as an evolution of the Ceramic Shield Apple currently uses. Although the feature was first rumored in 2024, production issues reportedly delayed its rollout. However, recent updates suggest those challenges have been overcome.

Insiders familiar with the development told MacRumors that Apple’s supply chain partners have now stabilized production of the new coating layer, making it suitable for large-scale manufacturing. This upgrade will likely remain exclusive to the Pro lineup, meaning standard iPhone 17 models and the rumored iPhone 17 Air might not benefit from it.

This would be the first time Apple brings anti-reflective screen technology to the iPhone series. While iPads, MacBooks, and the Pro Display XDR already use similar coatings, the iPhone lineup has so far been limited to an oleophobic finish for smudge resistance and the Ceramic Shield for drop protection.

Apple’s decision to integrate this coating now appears timely, especially after rival Samsung introduced Gorilla Glass Armor in its recent flagships. That technology boasts up to 75% reduction in screen reflections alongside improved scratch durability, making it a standout in outdoor performance. Apple seems to be responding with its own premium-level upgrade.

Earlier this year, reports indicated that Apple was facing slowdowns on the production line due to the complexity of applying the anti-reflective layer. The coating process required precise handling, which made it difficult to meet high-volume manufacturing targets. Fortunately, those issues seem to be resolved as of mid-2025.

If the improvements roll out as expected, users can look forward to a more durable display with better outdoor readability, less glare, and possibly reduced reliance on third-party screen protectors.

The iPhone 17 series is expected to be unveiled on September 8, 2025, in line with Apple’s traditional launch schedule. While Apple has not yet officially confirmed the feature, more concrete details are likely to surface in the coming weeks. Stay connected with India Today Tech for the latest updates on Apple’s upcoming announcements.