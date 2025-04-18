iPhone 17 Series Set to Launch in September with Slimmer Designs and Big Performance Boosts

Apple is gearing up to launch the iPhone 17 series later this year, and early leaks suggest some exciting changes are on the way. From a brand-new slim model to upgraded cameras and next-gen chips, here’s what we can expect.

Introducing the iPhone 17 AirIn a shift from its usual lineup, Apple is reportedly replacing the Plus model with a sleeker iPhone 17 Air. Following the naming trend of devices like the iPad Air and MacBook Air, this new version is expected to be ultra-thin—potentially the thinnest iPhone ever, measuring between 5mm and 6.25mm. It could feature a 6.6-inch display and sit between the base model and the Pro variants.

Powerful New Chips: A19 and A19 ProApple is continuing its tradition of two-chip differentiation across its lineup:

The iPhone 17 and 17 Air are likely to feature the new A19 chip, offering improved efficiency and AI processing.

The iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max are expected to include the A19 Pro chip, tailored for more demanding, pro-level tasks.

Upgraded RAMApple is also expected to increase memory across the board:

Base models may jump from 6GB to 8GB RAM.

Pro models could be upgraded to 12GB RAM for better multitasking and enhanced Apple Intelligence features.

Major Camera EnhancementsBig changes are coming to the camera systems. The front-facing camera across all models is expected to upgrade from 12MP to 24MP, improving selfies and video calls.

On the back:

iPhone 17 and 17 Air may keep a 48MP main sensor, with the Air possibly featuring only a single rear camera to maintain its slim profile.

Pro models are rumoured to sport a triple 48MP setup (wide, ultra-wide, telephoto), with the Pro Max potentially offering an 85mm equivalent portrait lens. While optical zoom may drop slightly to 3.5x, 7x lossless digital zoom could be introduced via advanced processing.

Battery and Charging ImprovementsBattery sizes are expected to grow slightly to match the larger screens, and charging speeds may increase to 35W for faster top-ups.

Launch Timeline and PricingApple typically announces new iPhones in September, and this year’s launch is expected between September 11 and 13, 2025. Pricing may see a slight hike due to rising production costs:

iPhone 17 may start at Rs 89,900

iPhone 17 Pro Max could go up to Rs 1,64,900

With these rumoured updates, the iPhone 17 series looks to deliver both style and substance.



