iPhone 17e Tipped to Get Dynamic Island and A19 Chip: Apple’s Budget iPhone Takes a Big Leap in 2026

Apple is reportedly gearing up to bring a major design and performance upgrade to its affordable iPhone lineup with the upcoming iPhone 17e, expected to debut in early 2026. According to a leak shared by popular tipster Digital Chat Station on Chinese platform Weibo, Apple may finally bid farewell to the outdated notch design on the iPhone 17e, introducing the modern Dynamic Island instead.

The Dynamic Island, which first appeared on the iPhone 14 Pro series, replaced the traditional notch with a pill-shaped interactive area that displays alerts, live activities, and the front camera. If the leak proves accurate, the iPhone 17e would become the first entry-level iPhone to adopt this premium feature — a major step toward visual consistency across the entire iPhone lineup.

This upgrade would align the budget-friendly model with the standard iPhone 17, offering users a sleeker and more contemporary design. The previous iPhone 16e, launched earlier in 2025, continued to sport the same notch found on the iPhone 14, which many users considered outdated. The change to Dynamic Island could make the 17e more appealing to those looking for an affordable iPhone with a modern aesthetic.

However, Apple’s approach to affordability might come with a few compromises. The leak suggests that the iPhone 17e will retain a 60Hz OLED display, similar to the 6.1-inch panel used in the iPhone 15 and iPhone 16. While this is a step behind the smoother 120Hz ProMotion display found on higher-end models, it would help Apple maintain a competitive price point.

Interestingly, the device is rumoured to feature Apple’s latest A19 chip, the same processor powering the iPhone 17 lineup. This inclusion could result in noticeable performance improvements, making the iPhone 17e a strong performer in the mid-range category. Retaining the 60Hz screen, while integrating a powerful new chip, suggests Apple’s focus on balancing cost and performance.

In terms of design, Apple is expected to stick with a familiar layout, with minimal hardware changes apart from the display. Reports indicate the iPhone 17e may continue with a single rear camera setup, similar to its predecessor. It’s still unclear whether Apple plans to include the new 18-megapixel Centre Stage selfie camera that has been making its way to other iPhone models.

As for the launch timeline, the iPhone 17e is expected to be announced in the first half of 2026, mirroring the release window of the iPhone 16e earlier this year. The device will likely be available in black and white colour options, maintaining Apple’s minimalist aesthetic for its entry-level models.

The iPhone 16e debuted at Rs 59,900 in India, and Apple is expected to keep a similar pricing strategy for the 17e, making it an attractive option for those wanting the iPhone experience without stretching their budget.

With the addition of the Dynamic Island and A19 chip, the iPhone 17e could redefine what consumers expect from an affordable iPhone, offering a blend of modern design and powerful performance at a competitive price point.