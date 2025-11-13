iPhone 18 Pro Max Could Be Apple’s Heaviest Flagship Yet: Here’s Why It’s Getting Bulkier

Apple’s next-generation iPhone 18 Pro Max is already generating buzz well before its official launch, and this time, it’s not just about new features—it’s about the phone’s weight. According to recent leaks, the upcoming flagship could become Apple’s heaviest iPhone ever, surpassing even the previous Pro Max models.

A post by noted tipster Instant Digital on the Chinese social media platform Weibo claims that the iPhone 18 Pro Max may weigh more than 240 grams. If this turns out to be true, it would make the device around 10 grams heavier than the iPhone 17 Pro Max, which currently weighs 233 grams. This marks one of the largest year-over-year weight increases in Apple’s iPhone lineup in recent memory.

Why Is Apple Making the iPhone 18 Pro Max Heavier?

The increased weight seems to stem from multiple hardware and design upgrades Apple is reportedly planning for the iPhone 18 Pro Max. Among the biggest changes is the introduction of an under-display Face ID system, which would eliminate the need for the traditional notch while still maintaining advanced facial recognition technology.

In addition, the camera module is said to be reworked, which could also contribute to the increase in bulk. Rumours suggest that Apple might be incorporating a battery encased in steel, possibly for better durability or heat management. While it remains unclear if this will also mean a larger battery capacity, these changes are likely adding to the phone’s mass.

A Thicker, More Durable Build

Reports indicate that the iPhone 18 Pro Max could feature a chassis close to 9mm thick, slightly up from the 8.8mm frame of the iPhone 17 Pro Max. The thicker design hints at Apple’s intent to balance durability with internal hardware improvements.

This move would also make the iPhone 18 Pro Max heavier than earlier models such as the iPhone 14 Pro Max and iPhone 13 Pro Max—both of which weighed around 240 grams. In short, Apple seems to be prioritizing performance and durability over maintaining the feather-light profile of its previous flagships.

Refined Aesthetics on the Way

Beyond internal upgrades, the upcoming iPhone 18 Pro Max is also expected to get subtle design refinements. One report suggests Apple might finally address the dual-tone finish of the iPhone 17 Pro series by matching the colour of the aluminum frame with the reinforced glass back panel, creating a more uniform aesthetic.

Expected Launch and Pricing

Apple is likely to unveil the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max in September 2026, alongside the long-rumoured iPhone Fold. Meanwhile, the base iPhone 18 and a new affordable model, the iPhone 18e, are expected to debut in early 2027.

Pricing for the iPhone 18 series is expected to remain similar to the iPhone 17 lineup. The iPhone 17 starts at ₹82,900, while the iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max are priced at ₹1,34,900 and ₹1,49,900, respectively.

With these enhancements, Apple appears to be preparing its most powerful—and possibly its heaviest—iPhone ever, signaling a new chapter in its design evolution.