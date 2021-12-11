iPhone XR price dropped to Rs 18,599! Here's how to get one

The smartphone market is fiercely competitive in India, especially in the budget-to-midrange segment. India is also a market where many people, regardless of their financial situation, seek to own flagship-level smartphones such as the Apple iPhone. However, due to the large number of promotions and discounts that we receive, once in a blue moon, an opportunity to acquire an iPhone for the price of a standard mid-range Android phone arises, and that time has arrived.

The 64GB Apple iPhone XR from 2018 is currently available on Amazon for Rs 34,999. Users can save up to Rs 14,900 on their smartphone by exchanging it. This reduces the price to Rs 20,099. On City Union Bank Debit card purchases, consumers can save Rs 150, while on American Express and Yes Bank credit card transactions, they can save Rs 1,500. It's possible that the price will reduce to Rs 18,599.

This is a very low-cost Android device that falls into the economic mid-range category. This makes the iPhone XR a better deal than Apple's most affordable iPhone, the iPhone SE, costs Rs 39,900. The smartphone isn't available on Amazon; otherwise, an exchange offer would have put it on par with the iPhone XR in terms of price.

In 2018, the iPhone XR was released alongside the iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max. Apple's A12 Bionic chip with second-generation Neural Engine powers the smartphone with a 6.1-inch Liquid Retina LCD. The Apple iPhone XR has a single 12-megapixel wide-angle back camera to record 4K video at 60 frames per second. The iPhone XR has a 7-megapixel selfie camera on the front.

Source: Techgig