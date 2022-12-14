iPhones carry some of the best cameras on all iPhones, which has been the norm for years. Whether for still photography or videography, every year's iPhones stand out as an all-around camera package. However, Apple has refrained from revealing details about its internal components, unlike its Android rivals. We often get to know the details from analysts and tipsters who get the information from Apple suppliers. However, Apple CEO Tim Cook has openly hinted at who makes the camera sensors in iPhones. Psst, he's the best in the industry.

We've been partnering with Sony for over a decade to create the world's leading camera sensors for iPhone. Thanks to Ken and everyone on the team for showing me around the cutting-edge facility in Kumamoto today. pic.twitter.com/462SEkUbhi — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) December 13, 2022

In his latest tweet, Tim Cook shares a photo of him looking at Sony's CMOS test facility. "We've been partnering with Sony for over a decade to create the world's leading camera sensors for iPhone. Thanks to Ken and everyone on the team for showing me around the cutting-edge facility in Kumamoto today," he wrote.



iPhones use Sony camera sensors, confirms Tim Cook

Sony's image sensors are considered some of the best in the industry and are highly sought after by smartphone manufacturers. Instead of going for the highest number of megapixels like Samsung. Sony focuses on image quality.

This year, we saw Apple ditch its 12MP camera sensor for a higher resolution and much larger Sony sensor. The iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max use this 48MP sensor, and in the real world, it has shown results. In our tests, the iPhone 14 Pro Max proved extremely great in low light conditions and at night. Even daylight results have shown greater detail in still photography, and similar benefits are seen in the video. ProRAW photos take full advantage of the new sensor.

However, rumours suggest that Apple will use Sony's next-generation image sensor for the iPhone 15 Pro models. This image sensor is expected to take low-light photography to the next level. The iPhone 15 Pro Max or iPhone 15 Ultra also expects to use a dedicated periscope lens setup for its telephoto camera.